What is William Blair’s Estimate for Certara Q1 Earnings?

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Certara in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Certara Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Certara has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.