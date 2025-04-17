Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

WHR stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

