Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 102,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 691,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 474,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.