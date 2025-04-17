WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.76% of WisdomTree worth $42,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.