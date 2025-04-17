Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.