Xcel Energy (XEL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

