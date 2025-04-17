YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 109,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 769.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3,099.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

