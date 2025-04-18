1,351,880 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of Revelyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEAR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Featured Articles

