8,516 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.