Addison Capital Co Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

