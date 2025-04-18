Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.