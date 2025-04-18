Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after buying an additional 257,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

