Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $10.97 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.