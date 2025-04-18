AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB opened at $10.19 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

