Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

