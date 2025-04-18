Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

