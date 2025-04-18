Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,282,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,565,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.