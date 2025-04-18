Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,083 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $615,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

