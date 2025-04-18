Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ameresco by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Ameresco stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

