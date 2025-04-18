American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $100.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

