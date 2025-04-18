Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.