Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $115.93

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALV opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.