Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $19.17

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

