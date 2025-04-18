Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 586.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
