Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,534 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,913 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 586.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

