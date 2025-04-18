Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

