Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of APLE opened at $11.87 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

