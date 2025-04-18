ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $32.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.1 %

MT stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.