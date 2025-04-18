ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.