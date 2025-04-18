Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target to $6.20

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.60 to $6.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.15. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 335.04% and a negative net margin of 86.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

