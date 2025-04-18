Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 1,233,875.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

AUPH opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,136. This trade represents a 9.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

