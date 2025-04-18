B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

B2Gold stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

