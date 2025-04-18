Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.46. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

