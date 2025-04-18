Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,016 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

