Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,911 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,491,000. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM opened at $31.68 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

