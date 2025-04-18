Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 73,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.