Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 72,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $110.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

