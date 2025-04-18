Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 826,582 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 826,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 243.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 1.8 %

ALXO stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

About ALX Oncology

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.