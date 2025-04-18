Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,479,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,020,000. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,968,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.