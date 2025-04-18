Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 167,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 94.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

