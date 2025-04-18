Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

