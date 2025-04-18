Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,210 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after buying an additional 859,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 324,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

