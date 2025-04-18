Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

