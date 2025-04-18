Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.32 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,795,794 shares of company stock worth $286,450,289 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TKO opened at $149.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

