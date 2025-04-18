Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $326.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.58. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

