Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,752,583 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

