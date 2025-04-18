Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $7,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 315,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ambev by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 3.2 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

