Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

