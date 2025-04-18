Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.83 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

