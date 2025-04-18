Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 380.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

