Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 149,228 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after buying an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.